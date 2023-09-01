Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders to play in front of sold-out Labour Day crowd

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 5:48 pm
The Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 58th Labour Day Classic on Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 58th Labour Day Classic on Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd during the 58th annual Labour Day classic at Mosaic Stadium Sunday.

The Riders will take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in one of the most beloved and heated rivalries in the CFL.

The Riders have a record of 37-20 all time on Labour Day against the Bombers, but have lost the last two matchups at Mosaic.

“The atmosphere at Mosaic Stadium on Labour Day is a thrilling, one-of-a-kind experience, and that atmosphere is created by the boisterous cheers of Rider Nation,” said Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds.

“We are excited to have Mosaic Stadium filled to the brim and I know our players will feed off the energy of our fans when they go head-to-head with the Bombers on Sunday.”

Head coach Craig Dickenson said the excitement for players and fans is just a little more special on Labour Day.

“It’s a good rivalry,” he said after Friday’s practice. “I know there is a lot of fun and the fans have a good back and forth. But I think there is mutual respect between both organizations and both teams. Hopefully it’ll be a good game and it should just be an outstanding afternoon.”

Labour Day festivities will kick off a day early on Saturday, with Roughriders Fan Day. The free event will begin at 11 a.m. and Mosaic Stadium, with a full team autograph session starting at 12:45 p.m. on the west concourse.

Saskatchewan NewsCFLSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsWinnipeg Blue BombersSaskatchewan RoughridersRidersLabour DayLabour Day ClassicCFL news
