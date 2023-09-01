Menu

Canada

Maple Creek man arrested by Sask. internet child exploitation unit

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 5:40 pm
ICE said the investigation is ongoing and there may be more charges coming. View image in full screen
ICE said the investigation is ongoing and there may be more charges coming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A Maple Creek man was arrested by the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit (ICE) on Thursday after RCMP officers searched his house.

Thirty-year-old Kiyomichi Nakanishi was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Police say investigators with the ICE unit searched his home and found several electronic devices leading up to the arrest.

Nakanishi was released on conditions and will appear in court Sept. 14.

ICE said the investigation is ongoing and there may be more charges coming.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsArrestIceMaple Creek
