2nd suspect from downtown London, Ont. shooting located and arrested

A second suspect from the downtown shooting last month has been arrested, London police said Friday.
According to police, at around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17, officers responded to the 600 block of Richmond Street in relation to a reported shooting in a parking lot behind a downtown business.
There, police located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police determined that an altercation between two groups of people had occurred prior to the shooting, and that a victim was robbed of personal property.
On Aug. 18, police arrested and charged Jerome Walcott, 30, of London, with robbery/theft from a person with violence.
After a search, the second suspect was located and arrested. Romone Barrington Bowen, 31, of Brampton, Ont., has been charged with the following:
- robbery
- attempting to commit murder using a firearm
- possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding and licence
- three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
Bowen remains in custody and is set to appear in London court Friday.
The investigation remains ongoing.
