2nd suspect from downtown London, Ont. shooting located and arrested

A second suspect from the downtown shooting last month has been arrested, London police said Friday.

According to police, at around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17, officers responded to the 600 block of Richmond Street in relation to a reported shooting in a parking lot behind a downtown business.

There, police located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that an altercation between two groups of people had occurred prior to the shooting, and that a victim was robbed of personal property.

On Aug. 18, police arrested and charged Jerome Walcott, 30, of London, with robbery/theft from a person with violence.

After a search, the second suspect was located and arrested. Romone Barrington Bowen, 31, of Brampton, Ont., has been charged with the following:

robbery

attempting to commit murder using a firearm

possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding and licence

three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Bowen remains in custody and is set to appear in London court Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.