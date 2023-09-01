London Knights acquire Ottawa 67’s first-rounder Henry Brzustewicz

Send this page to someone via email

One year ago the London Knights made a trade for 16-year-old Sam Dickinson right before the start of the season.

This year, as their last training camp scrimmage came to a close, the team announced that it has acquired 2007-born Henry Brzustewicz, who was selected 22nd overall by the Ottawa 67’s.

Yogi Berra would have called it “deja vu all over again.”

Brzustewicz is from Washington, Mich., and spent last season pouring in points for the North Jersey Avalanche, where he had 29 goals and 65 points in 65 games.

Brzustewicz also attended Shattuck-St. Mary’s from 2020 to 2022.

The Knights sent two second-round picks and a third-round pick to Ottawa in exchange for Brzustewicz. One of the second-round picks originally belonged to the Niagara IceDogs.

“With Henry, we’re bringing in a big and mobile defenceman that plays a very strong 200-foot game,” London associate general manager Rob Simpson said. “He has a heavy one-timer and point shot that creates offence. We are very excited to add Henry to our hockey team.”

Along with offensive ability, Brzustewicz also brings good size at six feet one inch and 198 pounds.

The addition of Brzustewicz also adds to the London-Kitchener rivalry. Henry’s brother Hunter is a defenceman with the Rangers.

Hunter completed his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League last year and was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Henry is eligible for the 2025 NHL draft.

Brzustewicz will arrive in London on Saturday to join the team.

The Knights finished their training camp scrimmages on Friday afternoon and reduced the training camp roster in preparation for the Green and Gold game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Fans looking to attend the Green and Gold game can enter through Gate 4 at Budweiser Gardens. There is no charge.

London will kick off the pre-season on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens against the Sarnia Sting.

The Knights and Sting last saw each other in the 2023 OHL Western Conference final where London eliminated Sarnia in six games and advanced to the OHL championship series.

Brzustewicz and the Knights will begin the quest to get back to that series on Friday, Sept. 29 against the IceDogs in London’s home and season opener.