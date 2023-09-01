Menu

Crime

More than $287K worth of contraband, items seized inside B.C. prison

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 4:44 pm
Staff at B.C. prison bust another backpack-wearing pigeon
WATCH: For the second time in just a few months, prison guards have discovered a backpack-equipped smuggling pigeon. It was discovered at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. Aaron McArthur has more. – Mar 17, 2023
Officials with the Correctional Service of Canada announced an operation inside the maximum-security federal Kent Institution has resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of contraband and unauthorized items.

On Aug. 24, staff members seized $287,700 worth of contraband and items which included smartphones, steroids, needles, handmade weapons, SD card readers, THC and alcohol brew.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

B.C. prison guards intercept pigeon carrying crystal meth

Local police are working alongside CSC to take action against those who attempt to bring contraband into correctional facilities.

A tipline has been created for all federal institutions for additional tips and information. Those who wish to contact the tipline can call 1-866-780-3784.

CSC said it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions but did not explain what the measures are.

Global News has reached out to CSC for more information.

The Kent Institution, located near Agassiz in the Fraser Valley, has a capacity of 378 inmates and is the only maximum-security facility in the CSC’s Pacific region.

Back in March and January, staff intercepted two pigeons, one of which was equipped with backpacks full of drugs. The other had a backpack as well, but it was empty.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said it believed the second pigeon was “in training.”

BCCorrectional Service of CanadaCSCUnion of Canadian Correctional OfficersBC prisonkent institutionBC prison seizure
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

