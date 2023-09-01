Police seek suspect in machete assault in downtown Hamilton park

See more sharing options

Police are investigating an assault linked to an encampment at a downtown Hamilton park.

According to investigators, a fight broke out in front of some tents at Central Park between Bay and Hess Streets shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“Two individuals began to fight and one brandished a knife, stabbing a 34-year-old man and sending him to hospital,” reads a media release from Hamilton police.

It’s believed that the victim’s wounds were caused by a machete.

He was treated in hospital and later released.

Police say that the assault is believed to have been a targeted and isolated incident, and that they will continue to patrol in the park and surrounding areas.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is being asked to contact police at 905 546-3833 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).