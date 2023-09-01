Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect in machete assault in downtown Hamilton park

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted September 1, 2023 3:43 pm
Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing at Central Park in downtown Hamilton. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing at Central Park in downtown Hamilton. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating an assault linked to an encampment at a downtown Hamilton park.

According to investigators, a fight broke out in front of some tents at Central Park between Bay and Hess Streets shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“Two individuals began to fight and one brandished a knife, stabbing a 34-year-old man and sending him to hospital,” reads a media release from Hamilton police.

It’s believed that the victim’s wounds were caused by a machete.

He was treated in hospital and later released.

Trending Now

Police say that the assault is believed to have been a targeted and isolated incident, and that they will continue to patrol in the park and surrounding areas.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is being asked to contact police at 905 546-3833 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeHamiltonHamilton newsHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeHamilton stabbingCentral Parkcentral park stabbinghamilton central park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices