Environment

Winnipeg report recommends city-wide composting program after successful pilot

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg city council set to vote on beneficial, environmentally responsible compost program'
Winnipeg city council set to vote on beneficial, environmentally responsible compost program
Compost Winnipeg sales and customer service lead Karrie Blackburn broke down the benefits of its compost infrastructure in Winnipeg on Friday. "By keeping organics separate from waste, we can process them properly and use the renderings as fertilizer for agriculture and extend the life of landfills," Blackburn said.
A report released by Winnipeg’s Public Service recommends that a green cart composting program be approved for the city.

A three-year pilot program testing the project was such a positive experience that 66 per cent of participants said they’d be willing to tack on an extra $8 a month to their waste diversion fee to keep it running.

The results of a Winnipeg-wide survey dipped slightly, with 60 per responding positively.

The $8 monthly fee would be put in place once the program was fully implemented in 2030, but prior to that, the report calls for an $8 annual  increase beginning July 1 of next year, to start getting infrastructure — green cards, kitchen compost bins, etc. — in place.

If approved, the program would set up single-family homes with a 120-litre green cart and seven-litre kitchen pail to get rid of food waste. Curbside collection would occur weekly, on the same day as garbage and recycling pickup.

Although it’s a new initiative for Winnipeg, similar green cart programs are common across Canada.

Many Canadian cities, like Montreal, Toronto and Regina already have composting programs, with some going back decades — the program in Halifax began in 1998.,

Here in Manitoba, communities like Brandon, Morden, Winkler, and Altona have existing composting programs as well.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg slow to adopt organic waste collection service'
Winnipeg slow to adopt organic waste collection service
