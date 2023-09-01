Menu

Share

Canada

Missing Manitoba canoeist found dead in Gods River, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 2:59 pm
Abraham Beardy, 43, was last seen in Gods Lake on Aug. 25, when his canoe tipped. His body was found by community members Thursday.
Abraham Beardy, 43, was last seen in Gods Lake on Aug. 25, when his canoe tipped. His body was found by community members Thursday. RCMP file
A man who disappeared on a Manitoba canoe trip has been found dead.

Shamattawa RCMP said the body of 43-year-old Abraham Beardy, who was last seen a week ago canoeing on the Gods River, was found Thursday afternoon by members of the community.

Beardy’s canoe is believed to have tipped on the river last Friday. Although a woman he was canoeing with was able to safely make it to shore, Beardy didn’t. A search by water and air was unsuccessful.

His cause of death has yet to be determined and RCMP continue to investigate alongside the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

