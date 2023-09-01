Missing Manitoba canoeist found dead in Gods River, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A man who disappeared on a Manitoba canoe trip has been found dead.

Shamattawa RCMP said the body of 43-year-old Abraham Beardy, who was last seen a week ago canoeing on the Gods River, was found Thursday afternoon by members of the community.

Beardy’s canoe is believed to have tipped on the river last Friday. Although a woman he was canoeing with was able to safely make it to shore, Beardy didn’t. A search by water and air was unsuccessful.

His cause of death has yet to be determined and RCMP continue to investigate alongside the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

0:38 RCMP investigating after missing tube rider found dead in Manitoba river