Missing Manitoba canoeist found dead in Gods River, RCMP say

A man who disappeared on a Manitoba canoe trip has been found dead.
Shamattawa RCMP said the body of 43-year-old Abraham Beardy, who was last seen a week ago canoeing on the Gods River, was found Thursday afternoon by members of the community.
Beardy’s canoe is believed to have tipped on the river last Friday. Although a woman he was canoeing with was able to safely make it to shore, Beardy didn’t. A search by water and air was unsuccessful.
His cause of death has yet to be determined and RCMP continue to investigate alongside the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
