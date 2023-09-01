Skateboarder in critical condition after being struck by car in central Edmonton hit-and-run: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking Edmontonians for any information they may have that could help them find the driver of a car that reportedly did not stop after hitting a skateboarder on Thursday night, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

Police said officers were called to the scene of the crash, in the area of 96 Street and 115 Avenue, at about 9 p.m.

Investigators believe the skateboarder was headed north on 96 Street and crossing 115 Avenue when she was hit by a car headed east.

The car reportedly continued to head east after hitting the skateboarder, a 24-year-old woman.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was listed in critical but stable condition as of late Friday morning, police said.

Police said they have few details about what the suspect vehicle looks like, but noted it’s believed to be a silver-coloured car.

Story continues below advertisement

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collisions investigations section is investigating and asking the public for any camera footage they may have — in the area between 93 Street and 95 Street, and between 115 Avenue and 111 Avenue — between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has surveillance or dashcam footage of what happened is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.