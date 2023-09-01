Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. distillery paying tribute to one of Canada’s most notorious bootleggers

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 2:28 pm
Jeremiah Clark, owner of Moonshine Creek Distillery, and CFO Mathieu Collin. View image in full screen
Jeremiah Clark, owner of Moonshine Creek Distillery, and CFO Mathieu Collin. Shelley Steeves/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A New Brunswick distillery is paying tribute to one of Canada’s most notorious bootleggers.

“A.J. Violette was our most successful and prolific rum runner during the prohibition era,’ said Jeremiah Clark who owns Moonshine Creek Distillery in Hartland, N.B.

Back in the days of prohibition, alongside infamous American mobsters like Al Capone, New Brunswick’s very own Albenie J. Violette — aka Joe Walnut — of small town Saint Leonard was running cases of illegal rum out of the basement of the Brunswick hotel, said Mathieu Collin who is CFO of the distillery and friends with a defendant of the Violette family.

“That is how the rum was coming from Europe and smuggled through New Brunswick to across the nation and as well into the United States,” said Collin.

Collin said the kingpin of the Madawaska mob smuggled cases and cases of European booze that landed on the shores of Saint Pierre and Miquelon off the coast of P.E.I., making Saint Leonard an international hub in the North American illicit alcohol trade.

Story continues below advertisement

“At one time we were smuggling more alcohol into the U.S. than all the other provinces combined,” said Clark.

It’s a story Clark, who is the grandson of a bootlegger himself, said is seldom told. But the owner of Moonshine Creek is popping the cork on that piece of history by releasing a rum named in honour of Violette, along with a book of stories based on his life to be handed out with every bottle.

Trending Now

“We have always had a focus of making products that represent New Brunswick’s culture,” said Clark.

Of course he got the blessing of the former mob boss’ descendants before adding the family name to the bottle.

“It is part of our history so we should not be ashamed of. It was illegal and it is still illegal today, but it is part of our history so it’s good that it’s out there,” said family descendant Michel Violette, who still lives in Saint Leonard.

A.J. Violette rum is now available online and will make its way to legal liquor stores later this fall.

The booze named after the former rum runner is now legit.

More on Canada
New BrunswickMobProhibitionRumMobsterBootlegAl CaponeMoonshinerum runnerAJ Violette
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices