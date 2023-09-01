Menu

Crime

Calgary man convicted in hit-and-run death of police officer to be sentenced Sept. 27

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2023 1:17 pm
The teen driver who took off from a traffic stop dragging Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett will face an adult sentence despite being tried in youth court. As Elissa Carpenter reports, Harnett’s family expressed gratitude and renewed faith in the justice system. – May 10, 2023
A young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is to learn his fate Sept. 27.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.

The offender, who is now 20, was days away from turning 18 when Harnett died.

He was driving the vehicle when it took off with the officer holding on to the wheel, trying to get him to stop.

He testified during his trial that he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

A sentencing date was confirmed Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

He will receive an adult sentence with the Crown asking for 11 to 13 years, while the defence argued for 7 1/2 years in prison minus credit for time already served.

PoliceCalgary crimeCalgary PoliceHit and RunManslaughterSUVSgt. Andrew Harnett
© 2023 The Canadian Press

