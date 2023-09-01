Menu

Canada

Halifax police investigating hate-motivated incident after noose found at Africville Park

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 1:05 pm
Halifax Regional Police are investigating what they think may have been a hate-motivated incident after a noose was found in Africville Park.

In a release, police said they received a report shortly after noon Thursday of a rope that was placed in one of the park’s trees. The rope was removed by the time they arrived.

“After observing photos of the rope before it was removed, and given its location, officers are investigating the incident as if the rope was intended to be a noose,” the release said.

The park memorializes the historic Black community of Africville, which was razed in the 1960s under the premise of urban renewal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“We recognize that incidents of this nature can be very harmful to our community. We take incidents that are believed to be motivated by hate towards an identifiable group very seriously,” the release said.

“If someone finds themselves exposed to behaviour that is offensive, threatening or intimidating, we encourage them to report it to police to investigate so we can determine if criminal offences have occurred.”

Racismanti-black racismAfricvillenooseHate-motivated IncidentAFRICVILLE PARKNoose Foundafricville park incident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

