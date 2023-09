Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision happened in central Alberta, the RCMP said Friday morning.

The RCMP did not say when the crash occurred, but said they were called to the scene at Highway 22 between Township Roads 512 and 510.

Highway 22 was closed at the scene of the crash and will be for several hours, Drayton Valley RCMP said shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The public was asked to find other routes if driving in the area.

More to come…