A fire was seen in a forested area of Edworthy Park around 6:50 a.m. on Friday.

The Calgary Fire Department said that it sent two bush buggies to work on putting out the fire.

Calgary Fire added that the fire doesn’t seem to be growing.

Officials also said there is no current threat to any homes.