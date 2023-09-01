Menu

Headline link
Sports

Kingsbury, Sauvageau named general managers by Professional Women’s Hockey League

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2023 9:32 am
Gina Kingsbury is the general manager of the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s team in Toronto.

Kingsbury, who has been GM of the Canadian women’s hockey team since 2018, was among six people announced by the PWHL to lead its clubs into the league’s inaugural season starting in January.

Danièle Sauvageau (Montreal), Michael Hirschfeld (Ottawa), former U.S. team captain Natalie Darwitz (Minnesota), Danielle Marmer (Boston) and Pascal Daoust (New York) were also named general managers by the new league.

They were on the job immediately with the start of free agency and the upcoming draft in Toronto later this month.

Kingsbury navigated Canada to back-to-back women’s world hockey titles in 2021 and 2022, as well as Olympic gold last year in Beijing.

Sauvageau coached Canada to its first women’s hockey gold in 2002 and established a women’s high-performance hockey centre in Quebec in 2019.

HockeyWomen's HockeyPWHLWomen's Professional HockeyMontreal Women's HockeyGina Kingsburyprofessional women's hockey leagueDanièle SauvageauMichael HirschfeldPWHL general managersToronto women's hockey
© 2023 The Canadian Press

