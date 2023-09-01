Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Sept. 1

See more sharing options

The James Smith Cree Nation stabbings anniversary, self-administered policing, and the Nutrien Fireworks Festival.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Sept. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

One year since the James Smith Cree Nation stabbings

Global News’ Nathaniel Dove recalls the initial moments of the James Smith Cree Nation stabbings.

He spoke about the moments leading up to Myles Sanderson’s arrest, as well as the aftermath.

Dove says people in the community are still coping after the tragic event.

Chief Wally Burns talks about the healing process in James Smith Cree Nation

James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns says much of the community is still hurting and grieving in their own ways.

He said the healing journey will be a long one and thanked those supporting community members.

Burns said they are working toward self-administered policing, adding that discussions are happening with other First Nations.

Nutrien Fireworks Festival shoots off in Saskatoon

Shad Ali, the organizer of the Nutrien Fireworks Festival, says the festival kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

He said fireworks start around 9:35 p.m., with festivities starting again on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Ali said unique, choreographed fireworks will be going off each night.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sep. 1

Misty haze with sunny conditions expected — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, Sept. 1, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

