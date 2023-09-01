Menu

Canada

Londoner missing after swim in Lake Erie, search efforts underway: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 7:27 am
OPP Vessel.
OPP Vessel. OPP / Twitter
Search efforts are underway as Ontario Provincial Police continue efforts to locate a Londoner who went missing earlier this week after swimming in Lake Erie.

Emergency crews first responded to a marine incident on Thursday around 3:48 p.m.

According to investigators, an operator of a 25-foot sailboat reported that a passenger, identified as a 64-year-old from London, Ont., went missing after going for a swim near Port Stanley, Central Elgin.

Trending Now

Few other details have been released, but Elgin County OPP say they’re assisting the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Canadian Coast Guard and Central Elgin Fire Department in a search for the missing individual.

Search efforts are on-going.

