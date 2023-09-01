Custodian arrested after alleged sexual assault at Toronto school

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A custodian has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault at a Toronto school earlier this year.

Toronto police say they were called to a school in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area in May, after a student alleged they were sexually assaulted.

The Child and Youth Advocacy Centre opened an investigation, and says an arrest was made on Aug. 18.

Fifty-year-old Sureshkaran Paramanathan of Markham, Ont., is charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and one count of exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

Police say the suspect has been a custodian at the school since April 2013.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact them.