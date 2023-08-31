Menu

National

Canada

Man taken to hospital after industrial accident in Vaughan, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 6:25 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A man has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Vaughan, officials say.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. in the Rutherford Road and Crimson Forest Drive area.

Officers said one man was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital.

According to police, the man’s injuries are serious.

Police said the province’s Ministry of Labour has been notified.

More on Toronto
York Regional PoliceVaughanYRPIndustrial AccidentRutherford RoadVaughan AccidentIndustrial accident Vaughancrimson forest drive
