Man taken to hospital after industrial accident in Vaughan, Ont.

A man has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Vaughan, officials say.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. in the Rutherford Road and Crimson Forest Drive area.

Officers said one man was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital.

According to police, the man’s injuries are serious.

Police said the province’s Ministry of Labour has been notified.