Man taken to hospital after industrial accident in Vaughan, Ont.

A man has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Vaughan, officials say.
York Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. in the Rutherford Road and Crimson Forest Drive area.
Officers said one man was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital.
Trending Now
According to police, the man’s injuries are serious.
Police said the province’s Ministry of Labour has been notified.
More on Toronto
- A chronology of key events following Ontario’s decision to develop Greenbelt lands
- ‘I take responsibility’: Ontario’s housing minister apologizes after Greenbelt integrity commissioner report
- Premier Doug Ford supports housing minister after scathing Greenbelt report
- SUV driver killed after crash involving truck in Vaughan
Comments