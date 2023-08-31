Regina police charge 4 people in connection with drug trafficking, firearms

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit (SGU) have completed a two-month investigation leading to drug trafficking and firearm charges for four people.

According to a press release, three men and one woman were arrested and charged when police identified suspects who were believed to be involved in drug-trafficking.

“On August 25, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that one of the suspects was driving. The male driver was taken into police custody without incident,” RPS stated in a release.

“In a search of the vehicle incident to arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm, a quantity of illicit drugs and more than $16,000 in Canadian currency. At approximately 6:15 p.m., police then arrested a second suspect, an adult female, at a residence in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue. In a search following the arrest, officers located illicit drugs and Canadian currency.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RPS SGU investigators conducted a search later that evening at 9:45 p.m. on a residence in the 2000 block of McDonald Street.

“Two males inside the residence were taken into police custody and charged,” RPS stated.

Police officers recovered two firearms and ammunition, over 850 grams of a substance that is believed to be methamphetamine, 47 grams of a substance believed to be MDMA, 48 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

Police have charged 41-year-old Randy Hollett with several firearm-related charges. A 35-year-old Regina woman Amanda Rae Twardy faces drug possession charges. Thirty-two-year-old Luke Daniel Bagchi has been charged with firearm-related charges and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Lastly, police charged 38-year-old Kent Ryan Heise with several firearm-related charges and three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police stated that Heise and Hollett made their first court appearances on their charges in Provincial Court on August 28, 2023, and Twardy and Bagchi will make their first court appearances on their charges in Provincial Court on October 12, 2023.