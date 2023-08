See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are investigating a shooting which killed a man in Thompson Wednesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers went to a home on Ashberry Place in the community and found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Thompson RCMP, major crime services and the forensic ID unit are investigating.