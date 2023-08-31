The Pas RCMP arrest individual following attempts to hit vehicles with weapon

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest was made after police received reports of a person allegedly attempting to hit vehicles with a weapon.

Officers with The Pas RCMP responded to calls of a man in possession of a hammer on 7th Street, on Aug. 30 at approx. 10:15 p.m. They said the suspect was in the middle of the street, attempting to hit passing vehicles.

According to officials, the suspect fled on foot but was arrested shortly after. They then seized a knife, pepper spray, and a hammer after searching the suspect.

The 22-year-old male suspect was released from custody on an order with conditions. He faces charges related to carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply.