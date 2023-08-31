Suspect arrested, 3 outstanding after Toronto robbery leaves man seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

One suspect has been charged and three are outstanding after a robbery in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Aug. 24 at around 2:20 a.m. in the Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue area.

Police said four suspects attacked a victim and stole their property.

According to police, the victim — a man in his 30s — was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said a 23-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with robbery. He appeared in court on Saturday.

Police are seeking three additional suspects.

Officers are searching for a 23-year old man from Barrie who is wanted for robbery, aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 23-year-old man from Toronto is also wanted for assault, robbery and aggravated assault.

Police are also seeking to identify a fourth suspect, described as standing five-feet-nine-inches tall with a slim build. The suspect is between 20 and 25 years old and was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.