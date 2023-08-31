Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Suspect arrested, 3 outstanding after Toronto robbery leaves man seriously injured

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 2:29 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
One suspect has been charged and three are outstanding after a robbery in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Aug. 24 at around 2:20 a.m. in the Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue area.

Police said four suspects attacked a victim and stole their property.

According to police, the victim — a man in his 30s — was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said a 23-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with robbery. He appeared in court on Saturday.

Police are seeking three additional suspects.

Officers are searching for a 23-year old man from Barrie who is wanted for robbery, aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Another 23-year-old man from Toronto is also wanted for assault, robbery and aggravated assault.

Police are also seeking to identify a fourth suspect, described as standing five-feet-nine-inches tall with a slim build. The suspect is between 20 and 25 years old and was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Renewed calls for bail reform after Toronto shooting
