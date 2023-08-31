Cocaine conversion lab thought to be one of two homes in recent ALERT investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after a search of two Calgary homes turned up drugs and a loaded handgun.

The Calgary organized crime team of Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) executed search warrants for homes in the Forest Lawn and Marlborough neighbourhoods.

ALERT said one of the homes was allegedly being used as a cocaine conversion lab, turning powder cocaine into crack cocaine.

In addition to the loaded handgun, officers found an estimated $175,000 in drugs and cash in the homes, including:

355 fentanyl pills

6 grams of fentanyl powder

976 grams of cocaine

16,677 grams of a suspected cocaine buffing agent

3 grams of methamphetamine

21 grams of MDMA

$8,705 cash.

ALERT and Calgary Police Service officers arrested Hai Nguyen on Aug. 15. Nguyen, 40, faces 23 charges, including charges related to drug trafficking, drug production, and firearms, as well as 15 breaches of recognizance orders that stem from Project Carlos.

Project Carlos was a year-long drug trafficking investigation in which Nguyen was charged along with six other people.

“ALERT remains diligent in cracking down on drug trafficking offences and organized crime activity. Our investigative team acted quickly to get this individual back in custody with a series of new charges now before the courts,” said Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelberg of ALERT Calgary in a statement.

Nguyen is due to appear in court on Sept. 11, and is remaining in custody until then.

ALERT said the investigation continues and could result in additional arrests.