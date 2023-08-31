Menu

Crime

2 teens charged after collision involving stolen vehicle reported in Whitby: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 1:45 pm
A photo of a Durham regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A photo of a Durham regional police cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News
Two teens have been charged after a stolen car was crashed in Whitby, Ont., police say.

Durham regional police said on Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the Fallingbrook Street and Taunton Road area.

Officers said the collision involved a stolen Honda Pilot SUV.

According to police, “several” occupants of the vehicle fled into a nearby neighbourhood.

Police said with help from the K9 unit, two teens were arrested.

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from Toronto, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The teens cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both were released on undertakings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

