Car with giant bull named Howdy Doody riding shotgun pulled over in Nebraska

Well, that’s one way to get yourself a spot in the carpool lane.

A man was pulled over in Nebraska on Wednesday after a stunned onlooker spotted him rolling through town with a full-sized Watusi bull riding shotgun inside his Ford Crown Victoria.

The strange sighting is beyond ridiculous — the car’s roof and windshield had both been partially removed to accommodate the massive “male” bovine, and a yellow cattle gate was attached to the side of the car to keep the sire inside.

One side of the car, of course, dips under the animal’s weight.

View image in full screen Howdy Doody, a full-grown Watusi bull, is seen travelling shotgun in his owner’s car in Nebraska. New Channel Nebraska

According to News Channel Nebraska, who captured footage of the unusual passenger, the Norfolk Police Division responded to the call mid-Wednesday morning and pulled over the bull’s owner, Lee Meyer. But the size of the animal caught them off-guard.

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” Police Captain Chad Reiman told the outlet.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle.”

View image in full screen Howdy Doody’s owner modified the vehicle so the bull could fit inside. News Channel Nebraska

“As a result, the officer performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation,” Reiman added.

Apparently, the bull, whose name is Howdy Doody, is a regular attraction at parades and fairs across the state.

In 2019, Meyer and Howdy Doody made headlines when they appeared in a local parade in the same vehicle.

Footage captured by Antelope County News and posted to Facebook at the times says “the kids went wild” for the float, which also carried a licence plate that read “Boy & Dog.”

The “A Boy and His Dog” float also won first place at the Kolach Days Parade in Verdigre back in 2017, with video taken by Norfolk Daily News racking up more than two million views.

In this week’s incident, Meyer was given a written warning by police and asked to return home with Howdy Doody.