Crime

Nearly $550K worth of drugs seized from home in London, Ont. bust

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 12:15 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
A man and woman are facing a number charges after a large bust in London, Ont., turned up nearly $550,000 worth of drugs earlier this week.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Hamilton Road.

According to police, the following items were seized:

  • Strum Ruger and Co. 357 calibre revolver
  • 48 rounds of 357 calibre ammunition
  • Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW)
  • A knife
  • Brass knuckles
  • 1314 grams of suspected fentanyl, valued at $328,500
  • 437 grams of suspected carfentanil, valued at $117,000
  • 648 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, valued at $32,400
  • 10,407 x 8mg dilaudid, valued at $41,628
  • 2008 x 4mg dilaudid, valued at $4016
  • 309 x 100mg hydromorphone, valued at $15,450
  • 72 x 5mg oxycodone, valued at $360
  • 19 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at $1900

The total value of drugs seized is $ 541,254, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement
Nearly $550,000 worth of drugs were seized from a Hamilton Road residence on Wednesday, Aug. 31, by London, Ont., police. View image in full screen
Nearly $550,000 worth of drugs were seized from a Hamilton Road residence on Wednesday, Aug. 31, by London, Ont., police. London Police Service

A 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of careless storage of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited and restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

The male accused has also been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Click to play video: '$8M worth of illegal guns, drugs seized during Project Moffatt in Ontario'
$8M worth of illegal guns, drugs seized during Project Moffatt in Ontario
DrugsLondon OntarioLdnontArrestChargesLondon Police Servicetraffickinghamilton roadBust$550k
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

