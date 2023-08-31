Nearly $550K worth of drugs seized from home in London, Ont. bust

A man and woman are facing a number charges after a large bust in London, Ont., turned up nearly $550,000 worth of drugs earlier this week.
On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Hamilton Road.
According to police, the following items were seized:
- Strum Ruger and Co. 357 calibre revolver
- 48 rounds of 357 calibre ammunition
- Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW)
- A knife
- Brass knuckles
- 1314 grams of suspected fentanyl, valued at $328,500
- 437 grams of suspected carfentanil, valued at $117,000
- 648 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, valued at $32,400
- 10,407 x 8mg dilaudid, valued at $41,628
- 2008 x 4mg dilaudid, valued at $4016
- 309 x 100mg hydromorphone, valued at $15,450
- 72 x 5mg oxycodone, valued at $360
- 19 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at $1900
The total value of drugs seized is $ 541,254, according to police.
A 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of careless storage of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited and restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.
The male accused has also been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.
The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Comments