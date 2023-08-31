Nearly $550K worth of drugs seized from home in London, Ont. bust

See more sharing options

A man and woman are facing a number charges after a large bust in London, Ont., turned up nearly $550,000 worth of drugs earlier this week.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Hamilton Road.

According to police, the following items were seized:

Strum Ruger and Co. 357 calibre revolver

48 rounds of 357 calibre ammunition

Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW)

A knife

Brass knuckles

1314 grams of suspected fentanyl, valued at $328,500

437 grams of suspected carfentanil, valued at $117,000

648 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, valued at $32,400

10,407 x 8mg dilaudid, valued at $41,628

2008 x 4mg dilaudid, valued at $4016

309 x 100mg hydromorphone, valued at $15,450

72 x 5mg oxycodone, valued at $360

19 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at $1900

The total value of drugs seized is $ 541,254, according to police.

View image in full screen Nearly $550,000 worth of drugs were seized from a Hamilton Road residence on Wednesday, Aug. 31, by London, Ont., police. London Police Service

A 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of careless storage of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited and restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

The male accused has also been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.