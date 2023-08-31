Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 31

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 31'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 31
WATCH: Off and on showers — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Aug. 31, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Preparing kids for back-to-school, homelessness in Saskatoon, and Sarah seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Preparing kids to go back to school: Family Matters

School starts on Sept. 5, with thousands of children heading back to the classroom.

Saskatoon Public Schools director of education Shane Skjerven calls this an exciting time of year for students.

He joins Chantal Wagner to offer advice to parents and caregivers if their children are feeling anxious or nervous heading back to school.

Click to play video: 'Preparing kids to go back to school: Family Matters'
Preparing kids to go back to school: Family Matters

Mayor Clark calls for more support in dealing with rising homelessness

Saskatoon is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of homeless encampments around the city. The number surged to just over 500 last year from around 100 in 2021.

Now some are calling on senior levels of government for help.

Chris Carr speaks with Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark about what supports are needed for community organizations to deal with a rising demand for services.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Clark calls for more support to dealing with rising homelessness'
Mayor Clark calls for more support to dealing with rising homelessness

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Sarah: Adopt a Pet

Sarah, a playful 10-week-old pitbull mix, is currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and in need of a new place to call home.

Sheila Gibbons from the shelter describes the best time of home where Sarah will thrive.

Gibbons also looks at some upcoming events and the last day to enter the 50-50 draw.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Sarah: Adopt a Pet'
Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Sarah: Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 31

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Aug. 31.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 31'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 31
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

