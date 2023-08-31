Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 31

See more sharing options

Preparing kids for back-to-school, homelessness in Saskatoon, and Sarah seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Preparing kids to go back to school: Family Matters

School starts on Sept. 5, with thousands of children heading back to the classroom.

Saskatoon Public Schools director of education Shane Skjerven calls this an exciting time of year for students.

He joins Chantal Wagner to offer advice to parents and caregivers if their children are feeling anxious or nervous heading back to school.

3:50 Preparing kids to go back to school: Family Matters

Mayor Clark calls for more support in dealing with rising homelessness

Saskatoon is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of homeless encampments around the city. The number surged to just over 500 last year from around 100 in 2021.

Now some are calling on senior levels of government for help.

Chris Carr speaks with Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark about what supports are needed for community organizations to deal with a rising demand for services.

5:08 Mayor Clark calls for more support to dealing with rising homelessness

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Sarah: Adopt a Pet

Sarah, a playful 10-week-old pitbull mix, is currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and in need of a new place to call home.

Sheila Gibbons from the shelter describes the best time of home where Sarah will thrive.

Gibbons also looks at some upcoming events and the last day to enter the 50-50 draw.

3:56 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Sarah: Adopt a Pet

