Region approves ban on heavy trucks travelling through downtown Cambridge

On Thursday, Waterloo Regional Council approved a ban on heavy trucks travelling through the Galt area of Cambridge.

The ban does not apply to the hundreds of trucks that travel into the downtown core on a daily basis but to trucks that pass through the area to reach other places.

According to a report prepared by staff, 600 trucks enter into the area while hundreds of others are just passing through.

The region says that the newly opened McQueen Shaver Boulevard will be an effective bypass for the trucks that need to circumvent the area.

It will be enacting noise walls on a 1.5-kilometre stretch of the bypass in an effort to mitigate noise concerns.

There is also a ban on trucks on a number of streets in the area including:

Water Street from Ainslie Street South to Coronation Boulevard/Dundas Street

Ainslie Street South from Concession Street to Water Street

Myers Road from Water Street to Franklin Boulevard

Concession Street from Ainslie Street South to Dundas Street

The region says the decision was made “to support the revitalization of the downtown and promote more active transportation.”