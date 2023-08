See more sharing options

A train hit a person in Saskatoon on Thursday morning and caused a shutdown of the road at 25th Street and Idylwyld Drive North.

Saskatoon police said emergency crews were dispatched to the area and that traffic restrictions were in place.

The road was cleared around 7:49 a.m.