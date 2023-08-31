Menu

Driver dead after vehicle crashes into hydro pole in East Gwillimbury

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 9:06 am
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
York Regional Police say a driver died in a fiery crash in East Gwillimbury early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Davis Drive, near Highway 48, at around 4:38 a.m.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a hydro pole and then caught on fire.

“When we arrived on scene the vehicle was fully engulfed,” police told Global News.

The driver inside the vehicle was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators are still in the process of identifying the deceased.

Davis Drive is closed in both directions between Highway 48 and York-Durham Line for the investigation.

