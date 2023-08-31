McDougall Creek wildfire: Tours being organized for owners of destroyed homes

Send this page to someone via email

Bus tours are being organized for residents who lost their homes to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says they’ll be contacting property owners who sustained a total loss to schedule an escorted visit into their neighbourhood.

“Residents will receive a phone call followed by an individual invitation to attend a bus visit,” said Emergency Operations, adding only homeowners directly affected will be able to participate.

1:33 Residents of West Kelowna’s hardest hit area return home

“This process is to ensure those that have received devastating news have the privacy, time and space to be the first to see their properties.”

Story continues below advertisement

The bus tours will be scheduled soon, with Emergency Operations noting that this is “a stressful situation for property owners.”

The tours will be limited in size, with only two people per total-loss property allowed to visit. Identification will be required.

It added that property owners whose homes have sustained some damage, but not destroyed, will not be contacted and won’t be eligible to participate in the bus tours.

2:15 Residents show how close flames came to their homes

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this process,” said Emergency Operations.

The fire is currently estimated at 12,634 hectares and is still deemed to be out of control.

Multiple evacuation alerts are still in effect in the West Kelowna area, along with one massive evacuation order.

Story continues below advertisement

“A plan for phased re-entry is underway, however, some areas with extensive damage may remain under evacuation order until hazards are mitigated and power is restored,” said Emergency Operations.

“Restoring services to heavily damaged neighbourhoods may take up to a few weeks.”