Traffic

Minor injuries reported after vehicle drives into building in Mississauga, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 4:28 pm
A photo obtained by Global News appears to show the aftermath of the incident. View image in full screen
A photo obtained by Global News appears to show the aftermath of the incident. Credit: @Mujtaba_ghous
Police are investigating after a vehicle drove into a building in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1:16 p.m., in the Dixie Road and Dundas Street East area.

Officers said a car drove into a building.

A photo of the aftermath of the incident obtained by Global News appears to show a blue Mazda vehicle wedged between two aisles of a dollar store, covered in glass and debris, with significant damage to the rear bumper.

The driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries as a result.

Police said no bystanders were hurt, and no charges have been laid.

— More to come…

