Entertainment

Riders escorted down Playland’s Wooden Roller Coaster after temporary breakdown

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 4:43 pm
Wooden Coaster View image in full screen
People were seen walking down the catwalk on the Wooden Roller Coaster, Wednesday. Submitted
A mechanical issue with the iconic Wooden Roller Coaster at Playland forced riders to walk down off the ride on Wednesday.

A PNE spokesperson told Global News the drive belt slipped on the coaster, which was assessed and reinstalled. The ride was shut down but has since resumed service.

“The train was proceeding up the first hill (with) 15 passengers on board,”  Laura Ballance said. “The belt that drives the chain came off its centre, which stops the train wherever it is. The ride did what it is designed to do, our staff did what they are trained to do.”

PNE to celebrate life of music icon Red Robinson

Riders were walked down the catwalk that runs alongside the coaster and some had to walk down from nearly the highest point. At its highest point, it stands at 22.9 metres.

The Wooden Roller Coaster turned 65 this year and had a $2-million refurbishment between the 2021-2022 seasons.

“It is a 65-year-old ride and we do expect that sometimes there may be a need to evaluate or tweak some of the process within the ride,” Ballance said. “These things do happen, although, very unfortunate for those guests that are here to experience the coaster.”

The popular thrill ride was designed by Carl Phare and with work led by construction head Walker LeRoy in 1957 for a 1958 opening.

— With files from Simon Little

