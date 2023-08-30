Menu

Crime

Construction workers evicted from Manitoba First Nation amid sex crimes investigation

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 8:22 pm
A group of cars are pictured from an aerial view View image in full screen
Sandy Bay First Nation is located about 180 km northwest of Winnipeg, Man. Martin Phan / Facebook
Manitoba First Nations Police are investigating reports that a teen was sexually exploited at Sandy Bay First Nation after band council kicked a construction crew out of the community earlier this month.

Insp. Jason Colon says police received a complaint on Aug. 23.

“We’re actively investigating possible sex offences regarding a minor,” he said. “We want to protect (this person) and find out what happened.”

Sandy Bay Chief Trevor Prince said in a statement Wednesday band council took “decisive action” when the allegations surfaced.

“The safety and well-being of our vulnerable community members are our top priorities, and we will not tolerate any actions that jeopardize them,” the statement said. “Swift action was taken to protect our community.”

Prince said band council leaves the matter in the hands of investigators to determine what took place in the Ojibway community of 2,700, located two hours northwest of Winnipeg.

Logo for the Manitoba First Nations police View image in full screen
Manitoba First Nations Police are investigating reports that a teen was sexually exploited at Sandy Bay First Nation. Manitoba First Nations Police / Facebook

APTN News first reported the story Tuesday. The construction company named in that report said they have “no comment” about the allegations or investigation when contacted Wednesday by Global News.

Trending Now

An undated band council resolution says “it has come to our attention that workers employed by Pennco (sic) Construction and its sub trades have been accused of engaging in sexual acts with underage members of the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation community…”

The band council resolution called for the eviction of the company “effective immediately.”

The allegations involve one person under the age of 15, according to a band office source.

Penn-Co, which has offices in southern Manitoba and Winnipeg, had been working on a water treatment plant in the community, the band office source confirms. Penn-Co’s website shows many projects on First Nations in Manitoba and Ontario, mainly building schools and water treatment plants.

A 2021 investigation by the Institute of Investigative Journalism, Global News and APTN News, revealed numerous problems with the Trudeau government’s promise to get clean drinking water on First Nations, including problems with those who won government contracts to construct or repair water treatment facilities.

More on Crime
PoliceManitobaInvestigationConstructionFirstNation#childexploitation#mancamps#sexcrime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

