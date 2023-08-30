B.C. man hopes to set record for Georgia Strait crossing on stand-up paddleboard

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man is attempting to set a new Guinness world record for fastest crossing of the Georgia Strait on a stand-up paddleboard.

Jerry Zhang, a former architect, is hoping to complete the crossing in just 13 hours.

He started the journey at the Oak Bay Marina at 6 a.m., with the aim of reaching Tsawwassen Beach, 80 kilometres away, by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“It would mean everything,” Zhang said of potentially setting a record for the crossing.

“Especially since I am not a professional athlete. I don’t have a athletic background. I come from an architectural background, so to be able to achieve something like this is really something.”

Zhang said he completed the crossing in a two-day period two years ago, and is now stepping out of his comfort zone in the hope of inspiring others to do the same.

He said he expects the effort to be a “mental challenge” and that he’s crossing his fingers that the wind and weather conditions will cooperate.

While he’ll be alone on the paddleboard, Zhang won’t be alone on the water. He’s assembled a 10-person support team that will document the crossing and shadow him on the water.

“The biggest challenge is not breaking the record, but how to control yourself, not be afraid. We know this is going to be a very tough journey,” said Catherine Chen, Zhang’s support boat coordinator.

“Jerry told me, ‘Catherine, I am not going to worry about the first eight, nine hours — the last two hours is going to be the most challenging part. Because at that point I will be already exhausted.'”

Despite the difficult mental task, she said Zhang has been training all out for six months and is ready for the challenge.

She and the team will also be there to give him any extra boost he needs, she added.

“We’re going to be the energizer,’ she said. “And whenever Jerry needs some spirit we are there. We’re going to cheer for him, we are going to support him.”

Zhang, who has left a 15-year career in architecture behind to focus on watersports and the outdoor industry full time, said he hopes his attempt will show others that anything is possible.

“Every time I’m in the office I’m just thinking about wanting to be on the water and be outside,” he said.

“Now I am just passing on the torch so to speak, I want to inspire more people.”

As for what comes next, Zhang is already thinking big after perusing the various paddleboard titles up for grabs on the Guinness World Record website.

“They also have a Bering Strait title unclaimed so far,” he said. “So maybe that will be my next goal.”