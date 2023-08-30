Local beer dedicated to helping Sask. grasslands

Send this page to someone via email

A new beer from Nokomis Craft Ales is brewing up support for one of Saskatchewan’s most at-risk ecosystems: the Prairie grasslands.

The new white IPA nicknamed the “Hoppy Anniversary” is raising funds to protect the grasslands, while being made from ingredients found in the ecosystem.

Fifty cents per can go towards the Nature Conservancy of Canada, and the beer is available in stores throughout Saskatchewan. It is also meant to celebrate nine years since Nokomis Craft Ales was created.

“As a brewery deeply rooted in the heart of Saskatchewan, we know the value of grasslands and the importance of coming together to protect them,” Jeff Allport, the owner of Nokomis Craft Ales, said. “Our colla’beer’ation with NCC isn’t just about crafting great beer; it’s a celebration of nature and community. With every can we raise, we’re giving a toast to the Prairies, to the wildlife that call them home and to those who steward these landscapes.”

The NCC recently launched the Prairie Grasslands Action Plan to conserve and restore more than 500,000 hectares by 2030 — a space six times larger than Calgary.

Cameron Wood, the NCC’s regional director in Saskatchewan, said campaigns like this are helpful in two ways towards conservation. Not only does money get raised, but awareness as well.

“Grasslands are one of the most endangered ecosystems on the planet,” Wood said. “The grasslands that we have right in our own backyards are habitats that are more at risk than places like the Amazon rainforest.

“Having a can of beer on somebody’s long weekend adventures be able to help tell that story… and connect with a whole new audience that might not be aware of how important this habitat is. It’s really exciting.”