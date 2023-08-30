Nazi uniform selling for $6,500 pulled from antique mall in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A controversial Nazi uniform which was up for sale for thousands of dollars at an antique mall in St. Jacobs, Ont. has been pulled off the floor.

On Tuesday, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center issued a call for the St. Jacobs Antiques Market to stop selling the items.

It said that the asking price on the Nazi political tunic, featuring a Nazi armband and pin, which had been described by the dealer as “very rare” was $6,500.

“While it’s not illegal to display or sell Nazi memorabilia, profiting off such items associated with the genocide of six million Jews and millions of others goes against good conscience,” stated FSWC president and CEO Michael Levitt.

“This Nazi uniform belongs in an appropriate educational institution, used as an education tool to teach the public about the Second World War and the horrors of the Holocaust. Otherwise, it may end up in the wrong hands, including extremists and Nazi sympathizers.”

View image in full screen This Nazi uniform was reportedly selling at St. Jacobs Antiques Market for $6,500. Supplied

On Wednesday, the store, which is located on King Street, issued a statement to Global News confirming that the item had been removed from the store and that an apology had been issued.

“We have issued an apology to the Holocaust Organization and we hope to work with the Holocaust Organization in the future,” the statement read.

“History cannot be erased, and we believe that working with the right organizations we can preserve the history together in a way that is not offensive to anyone.”

The FSWC noted that this is not the first time there have been such issues connected with the antique mall.

It said that back in 2015, a vendor had a number of German items from the Second World War for sale, including a letter signed by Adolf Hitler, items bearing swastikas, and a ring belonging to an S.S. officer. Those items were removed from the market from the market after a petition was launched.