Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuation order issued for part of Sorrento

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 2:33 pm
The regional district says fire crews battled the blaze overnight west of the train tracks in Sorrento, B.C. View image in full screen
The regional district says fire crews battled the blaze overnight west of the train tracks in Sorrento, B.C. CSRD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Bush Creek East wildfire in B.C.’s Southern Interior is still putting up a big fight.

On Wednesday morning, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an update, saying Sorrento residents may have noticed that the blaze was active overnight to the west of the train tracks.

Fortunately, though, the regional district said firefighters battled throughout most of the night and that there was no structure loss.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Lightning sparks new wildfires on Vancouver Island'
B.C. wildfires: Lightning sparks new wildfires on Vancouver Island

“A small evacuation order will be added shortly,” said the CSRD, “however, all residents impacted have already left the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

And just after 10:30 a.m., an evacuation order was issued for 14 addresses in Sorrento. A map is available online.

The fire is currently estimated at 43,067 hectares, the same size it’s been for the last four days.

The regional district noted that during the overnight wildfire fight, the water supply was temporarily interrupted due to a pump failure.

“Firefighters quickly adapted, as they often face many challenges such as this,” said the CSRD, adding that some Sorrento residents at higher elevations may have noticed that their water was also temporarily unavailable.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Rain could help fires in Shuswap region'
B.C. wildfires: Rain could help fires in Shuswap region

A boil water advisory in Sorrento remains in place.

Trending Now

“We ask that everyone stay away from the area to allow firefighters and equipment they need to easily access the area,” said the regional district on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Residents in Sorrento and Blind Bay may certainly be concerned. However, firefighters feel comfortable with the current status and the weather is in their favour today.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Latest tally of the cost of fires burning across province'
B.C. wildfires: Latest tally of the cost of fires burning across province
BC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Wildfire ServiceBC Interiorsouthern interiorShuswapColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictsorrentoBush Creek East wildfireSorrento evacuation order
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices