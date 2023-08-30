B.C. wildfires: Evacuation order issued for part of Sorrento

Send this page to someone via email

The Bush Creek East wildfire in B.C.’s Southern Interior is still putting up a big fight.

On Wednesday morning, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an update, saying Sorrento residents may have noticed that the blaze was active overnight to the west of the train tracks.

Fortunately, though, the regional district said firefighters battled throughout most of the night and that there was no structure loss.

“A small evacuation order will be added shortly,” said the CSRD, “however, all residents impacted have already left the area.”

And just after 10:30 a.m., an evacuation order was issued for 14 addresses in Sorrento. A map is available online.

The fire is currently estimated at 43,067 hectares, the same size it’s been for the last four days.

The regional district noted that during the overnight wildfire fight, the water supply was temporarily interrupted due to a pump failure.

“Firefighters quickly adapted, as they often face many challenges such as this,” said the CSRD, adding that some Sorrento residents at higher elevations may have noticed that their water was also temporarily unavailable.

A boil water advisory in Sorrento remains in place.

“We ask that everyone stay away from the area to allow firefighters and equipment they need to easily access the area,” said the regional district on Wednesday.

“Residents in Sorrento and Blind Bay may certainly be concerned. However, firefighters feel comfortable with the current status and the weather is in their favour today.”