Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Pablo the capybara dies at the Peterborough Riverview Park and Zoo

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 1:10 pm
Pablo, a 10-year-old capybara, died on Aug. 29 at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, Ont. The animal had been at the zoo since 2015. View image in full screen
Pablo, a 10-year-old capybara, died on Aug. 29 at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, Ont. The animal had been at the zoo since 2015. Riverview Park and Zoo photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A capybara that spent over eight years at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, Ont., died on Tuesday morning, zoo officials announced Wednesday.

The capybara named Pablo arrived at the zoo from the Toronto Zoo in 2015. Capybaras — also known as “water pigs” for their love of swimming — are a rodent native to South America and are the largest rodents in the world.

The Peterborough zoo said the animal’s health had recently started to deteriorate and was subsequently being closely monitored for treatment and care by the zoo’s consulting veterinarian and animal health team. Pablo was 10 years old, which was celebrated in February.

“Pablo died from the complications arising from several age-related conditions,” the zoo stated.

According to the zoo, Pablo was trained in Spanish at the Toronto zoo and knew how to sit on command. Pablo loved the zoo’s pool as capybaras have webbed feet and can hold their breath underwater for up to five minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

The zoo thanked its staff and Dr. John Sallaway for their assistance with Pablo, who will be “greatly missed.”

“With his friendly nature, Pablo was loved greatly by both our visitors and staff,” the zoo stated. “We were very fortunate as Pablo had a long life with many years of good health.”

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Zoo to feature at-risk species, including popular Fortnite character'
Peterborough Zoo to feature at-risk species, including popular Fortnite character
Related News
PeterboroughRiverview Park and ZooPeterborough ZooCapybarazoo animal diespablo the capybaraPeterborough zoo animal dies
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices