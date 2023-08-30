Pablo the capybara dies at the Peterborough Riverview Park and Zoo

Send this page to someone via email

A capybara that spent over eight years at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, Ont., died on Tuesday morning, zoo officials announced Wednesday.

The capybara named Pablo arrived at the zoo from the Toronto Zoo in 2015. Capybaras — also known as “water pigs” for their love of swimming — are a rodent native to South America and are the largest rodents in the world.

The Peterborough zoo said the animal’s health had recently started to deteriorate and was subsequently being closely monitored for treatment and care by the zoo’s consulting veterinarian and animal health team. Pablo was 10 years old, which was celebrated in February.

“Pablo died from the complications arising from several age-related conditions,” the zoo stated.

According to the zoo, Pablo was trained in Spanish at the Toronto zoo and knew how to sit on command. Pablo loved the zoo’s pool as capybaras have webbed feet and can hold their breath underwater for up to five minutes.

The zoo thanked its staff and Dr. John Sallaway for their assistance with Pablo, who will be “greatly missed.”

“With his friendly nature, Pablo was loved greatly by both our visitors and staff,” the zoo stated. “We were very fortunate as Pablo had a long life with many years of good health.”