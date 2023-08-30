Quebec man charged with killing 3 people with truck sees preliminary hearing postponed

Send this page to someone via email

A preliminary hearing for a Quebec man charged with killing three people with his truck has been postponed until January 2024.

A spokesperson for the province’s prosecutions office says the request was made by Steeve Gagnon’s lawyer on Tuesday.

Gagnon, 38, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town in what police have described as an intentional act.

Gagnon turned himself in after the alleged attack, which claimed the lives of three people: Gérald Charest, 65; Jean Lafrenière, 73; and Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41.

A three-day preliminary hearing had been scheduled to begin on Sept. 5, but the prosecutors office says the hearing will now start Jan. 15, 2024.

