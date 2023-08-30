Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Aug. 30

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 11:51 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 30
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Animal safe-keeping program on YXE Underground, Youth Safety Education Day, and the Saskatchewan Huskies football team are ready to kick off a new season.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Aug. 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Animal safe-keeping program highlighted by ‘YXE Underground’

Focusing on people and organizations in Saskatoon, the YXE Underground podcast highlights those who are making a difference in our community.

The launch of Season 6 next month tells us more about a program that helps people and animals.

Chantal Wagner speaks with podcast host and creator Eric Anderson about the animal safe-keeping program.

Service Hospitality educating youth on workplace safety

Young and new workers are the most at risk for injury on the job. Approximately 3,200 youth under the age of 25 are injured and an average of two die from a workplace incident every year in Saskatchewan.

Service Hospitality wanted to address this issue and bring workplace safety awareness to the youth of our province.

Senior safety advisor Laura Bence explains how Service Hospitality is educating youth on workplace safety.

Saskatchewan Huskies set to begin their quest for the Vanier Cup

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s football team is set to begin its quest for the Vanier Cup.

The club kicks off a brand new season on Sept. 1 against Manitoba with a mix of seasoned veterans and some new faces.

Head coach Scott Flory previews the upcoming season as the Huskies look to complete unfinished business at the national championship.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 30

Hazy with a risk of thunderstorms — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Aug. 30, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatchewan HuskiesPodcastGlobal News Morning SaskatoonWorkplace SafetyScott FlorySaskatchewan Huskies FootballEric AndersonService HospitalityYXE UndergroundYouth Workplace Safety
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

