Man hospitalized after hit and run in Mississauga, Ont.: police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run in Mississauga, Ont., left one man injured.

Peel Regional Police said on Aug. 18 at around 11 p.,m., officers received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian who was crossing mid-block on Dundas Street, east of The Credit Woodlands.

Officers said the vehicle fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.

According to police, the victim — a 58-year-old man — suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Police are searching for a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

The suspect vehicle will have damage to its windshield, the driver’s side front fender and the driver’s side front wheel well cover.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, who has video footage of the area or who works in a vehicle repair centre and may have information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.