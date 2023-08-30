Winnipeg Jets to launch 2023-24 season with annual Fan Fest celebration

Send this page to someone via email

It may still seem like summer weather outside, but the Winnipeg Jets are already prepping for hockey season.

The team announced details of its 2023-24 Fan Fest — a celebration of all things Jets and an unofficial start to the season — on Wednesday morning.

The event, taking place Sept. 23 at the Hockey for All Centre just west of the city, coincides with the start of NHL training camp.

August 29, 2023

Fans will not only have a chance to see Jets and Manitoba Moose players up close and in action for the first time since last season, but there’s a range of family-friendly activities as well.

This year’s Fan Fest includes familiar features like live Q&A sessions with players, coaches and management, the opportunity to get autographs from Jets alumni, interactive games and displays, as well as performances celebrating the Jets’ cultural nights throughout the season, including Filipino and South Asian Heritage and Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC) games.

Jets fans can get free mobile tickets at the team’s website beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., with a limit of eight tickets per order.