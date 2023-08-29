Menu

Fire

McDougall Creek wildfire: BC Hydro says 70% of power restored

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 5:05 pm
According to BC Hydro, the wildfire caused significant damage, and around 27 kilometres of power lines will need to be replaced, along with 359 power poles and 66 pieces of other equipment. View image in full screen
According to BC Hydro, the wildfire caused significant damage, and around 27 kilometres of power lines will need to be replaced, along with 359 power poles and 66 pieces of other equipment. BC Hydro
BC Hydro says work continues on restoring power in the Central Okanagan to areas devastated by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The utility company says it’s recently increased the number of crews at the scene and that power has been restored in the West Kelowna area to about 70 per cent of 1,200 customers impacted by the blaze.

According to BC Hydro, the wildfire caused significant damage, and around 27 kilometres of power lines will need to be replaced, along with 359 power poles and 66 pieces of other equipment.

B.C. wildfires: Lightning sparks dozens of new fires

So far, 40 power poles have been replaced and 150 holes have been dug for more poles.

“Dozens of additional workers have arrived in the area, and BC Hydro will continue to send more resources as needed,” it said.

Trending Now

“With the additional support on the ground, work is expected to ramp up significantly in the coming days.”

BC Hydro added that safety for its work crews remains a top priority and it “appreciates customers’ patience and is committed to keeping its customers up-to-date on restoration efforts.”

B.C. wildfires: Rain could help fires in Shuswap region
Okanagancentral okanaganBC WildfireWest KelownaBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorbc hydroOKANAGAN WILDFIRESMcDougall Creek wildfirefire damaged power lines
