Sports

Herdman eyes opportunity to develop, build Toronto FC back into a winner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2023 4:46 pm
John Herdman feels his past experiences make him the ideal manager for Toronto FC.

Herdman was formally introduced as Toronto FC’s new head coach at a news conference today. He will take on the new role starting Oct. 1.

The 48-year-old Englishman stepped down from his post as the bench boss for the Canadian senior men’s national team to take over at the Major League Soccer club.

Herdman spent 13 years with Canada’s national teams, initially coaching the senior women’s team before taking over the men’s team in 2018. He led the men to their first World Cup appearance in 36 years in 2022.

He says one of his biggest motivations for joining last-place TFC is the chance to develop a new group in a club setting.

Herdman also says he needs to evaluate the team and aims to build a winning culture.

