Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. wildfires: Smoky skies bulletin issued again for Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 3:36 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Rain could help fires in Shuswap region'
B.C. wildfires: Rain could help fires in Shuswap region
WATCH: Rain and cooler weather could help fight the wildfires in the Shuswap region, but lightning may still be a factor. Mike McCulley from the BC Wildfire Service has an update.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With wildfires continuing to burn in the Southern Interior, Environment Canada has again issued a smoky skies bulletin for the region.

As of Tuesday morning, there are five ‘wildfires of note’ from Kamloops to the border, with the biggest being the Crater Creek blaze southwest of Keremeos at 43,496 hectares (ha).

Next is the Bush Creek East blaze in the Shuswap at 43,067 ha, while the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna is listed at 12,634 ha. The Rossmoore Lake fire, near Kamloops, is 11,062 ha, with the Upper Park Rill Creek fire in the South Okanagan at 1,796 ha.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Latest tally of the cost of fires burning across province'
B.C. wildfires: Latest tally of the cost of fires burning across province

“These regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours,” said Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many regions on the North Coast and in the Interior continue to be impacted by wildfire smoke.”

At noon on Tuesday, the North Okanagan had a low-risk rating (3) on the province’s air quality health index (AQHI) while the Central Okanagan had a moderate-risk rating (4). Kamloops was at 6 while Penticton’s rating was unavailable.

Click to play video: '‘Very negative for climate’: Growing urgency to understand carbon’s dangers'
‘Very negative for climate’: Growing urgency to understand carbon’s dangers

The AQHI has a 1 to 10-plus rating divided into four zones: Low risk (1-3), moderate risk (4-6), high risk (7-10) and very high risk (10-plus).

Trending Now

Quesnel and Fort St. John had the province’s highest ratings, with each at 8.

Also Tuesday, the national weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the South Thompson region, which encompasses Lillooet, Cache Creek and Spences Bridge.

According to Environment Canada, strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, along with possible lightning.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Residents show how close flames came to their homes'
Residents show how close flames came to their homes
Environment CanadaBC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorOKANAGAN WILDFIRESMcDougall Creek wildfireBush Creek East wildfireSmoky Skies BulletinCrater Creek wildfireUpper Park Rill Creek wildfireRossmoore Lake wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices