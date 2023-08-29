Menu

Canada

Timeline of the case against an Ontario man accused of aiding suicides

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2023 3:10 pm
Ontario man accused of selling deadly substance online faces 12 new charges
Authorities in Ontario and around the world are investigating the alleged online operation run by Kenneth Law, the Mississauga, Ont., man accused of mailing a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm. Here is a timeline of the case:

Oct. 14, 2022: A coroner’s report in the United Kingdom looking into the April death by suicide of a woman in Surrey, southwest of London, lists a postal box in Mississauga, Ont., and Imtime Cuisine, the name of one of the websites police linked to Law.

March 31, 2023: Peel Regional Police investigate the circumstances of a local sudden death where the person is believed to have consumed a chemical substance. It’s the first of two deaths police would later link to Law and the allegations against him.

April 25: The Times of London publishes an investigation into Law, reporting on his alleged global online operation.

May 2: Peel Regional Police announce they have arrested Law and charged him with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide.

Click to play video: 'Global News has obtained an exclusive photo of Kenneth Law being arrested on Tuesday'
Global News has obtained an exclusive photo of Kenneth Law being arrested on Tuesday

May 10: Several other police forces in Canada, including those in Toronto and Durham Region, say they are reviewing sudden deaths in light of the allegations against Law.

June 16: Peel Regional Police announce 11 Ontario police forces have formed a major joint operation investigating Law.

Aug. 25: Britain’s National Crime Agency said it has identified 232 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly linked to Law in the two years prior to April, 88 of whom had died.

Aug. 29: Police announce an additional 12 new charges against Law for aiding and counselling suicide in deaths from across Ontario. They allege Law started to operate the websites he used to market sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm in late 2020.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566) or, for residents of Quebec, 1 866 APPELLE (1-866-277-3553). The U.S. suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. In the U.K., the Samaritans can be reached at 116 123 or http://www.samaritans.org.

CrimeOntariopeel regional policeMississaugaSelf-HarmKenneth Lawkenneth law case
© 2023 The Canadian Press

