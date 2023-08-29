Menu

Crime

Taxi driver assaulted, 2 teens arrested, 1 suspect wanted in connection with east London robbery

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 2:50 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
Two teens have been charged and one is still wanted in connection with a robbery in east London, Ont.

On Monday at 7:30 p.m., investigators say a taxi driver picked up three teenage boys in the 1900 block of Dundas Street.

The teens were transported to Banbury Road and one of them exited the vehicle, saying he needed to get money from a residence nearby. Officers say the suspect then returned to the driver-side window of the vehicle and assaulted the driver. The two passengers also assaulted the driver and fled on foot, according to police.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim reportedly called 911 and descriptions of the teens were provided to police who attended the area, along with a canine officer.

Witnesses said they saw three boys matching the suspect descriptions running toward a nearby park.

With the assistance of a police service dog, police say they tracked down the suspects and two of the three were located and arrested.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been jointly charged with robbery with violence.

They’re expected to appear in court on Oct. 16.

Investigators are continuing to identify the third suspect, who is described as a boy between 15 and 17 years old with dark hair that’s shaved on both sides. Police said the suspect is approximately six feet tall with a slim build and was seen wearing black jogging pants and a black sweater at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

