Crime

Ontario couple threatened by axe-wielding attacker, wild chase ensues: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 3:41 pm
The Kingston Police Crest on the shoulder of a police uniform. View image in full screen
On Friday at about 9:45 p.m., the two victims were sitting in their car in the waterfront area of Cataraqui Street in the City of Kingston. Then someone started chasing them with an axe. Global News
A 58-year-old is facing a charge of assault after going after a Kingston couple in a car with an axe after mistaking the couple’s car for one that had been previously stolen.

On Friday at around 9:45 p.m. Kingston police say a couple was sitting in their vehicle in the waterfront area of Cataraqui Street in the city when they were approached by an individual wielding an axe.

Police say the victims, who feared for their safety, tried to leave the area in their car, but were blocked by a pickup truck driven by an individual who had accompanied the man wielding the axe.

Officers report that the truck struck the car, causing the car to veer off to the right side of the road.

The two victims contacted Kingston police and immediately drove to police headquarters.

While en route to the police station, police say that the victims noticed they were being followed by the truck and that the accused was now in the vehicle.

The victims reported to police that the truck stopped briefly to get rid of the axe before continuing to follow them to Kingston police headquarters.

After speaking to both sides and retrieving the axe nearby, officers decided to charge the 58-year-old axe-wielder with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

The victims told Global News they were pursued in the mistaken belief they had stolen the axe wielder’s car.

On Saturday at around 12 a.m., police arrested the accused, who was later released on conditions with a future court date.

The 51-year-old individual who was operating the pickup truck was charged with careless driving.

KingstonAssaultKingston Policeassault with a weaponKingston assaultKingston WaterfrontAxe assaultCataraqui StreetKingston Axe assaultKingston waterfront assaultmistaken car theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

